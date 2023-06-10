Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place

Published : Jun 10, 2023 03:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Murali Sreeshankar finished third in the men’s long jump event in the Paris Diamond League on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games silver-medallist managed a best attempt of 8.09 metres to become only the third Indian athlete to secure a top-three finish in a Diamond League meet. The first two were discuss thrower Vikas Gowda and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

The first place in Saturday’s event was secured by the reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou with a best of 8.13 metres. Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer finished second with 8.11 metres.

MORE TO FOLLOW