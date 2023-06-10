Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place

Sreeshankar managed a best of 8.09m on the night, just four centimetres short of the first place finish by Olympic Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 03:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Murali Sreeshankar secured a third-place finish at the Paris Diamond League.
Murali Sreeshankar secured a third-place finish at the Paris Diamond League. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Murali Sreeshankar secured a third-place finish at the Paris Diamond League. | Photo Credit: PTI

Murali Sreeshankar finished third in the men’s long jump event in the Paris Diamond League on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games silver-medallist managed a best attempt of 8.09 metres to become only the third Indian athlete to secure a top-three finish in a Diamond League meet. The first two were discuss thrower Vikas Gowda and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

The first place in Saturday’s event was secured by the reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou with a best of 8.13 metres. Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer finished second with 8.11 metres.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

M. Sreeshankar /

Paris Diamond League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Team Sportstar
  2. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals Game 4?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Alcaraz, Ruud defeats Zverev to set up title clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2023: Ruud faces Djokovic for title after semifinal win over Zverev
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deepthi overcomes intellectual impairment to win silver in Virtus Global Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Paris Diamond League: Preparation has been good, focusing on rhythm, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  4. IOC gives resounding thumbs-up to Paris’ Olympic plans
    PTI
  5. ‘Meri beti thode hi nange pair bhagegi’ — The Bushra Khan story
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Team Sportstar
  2. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals Game 4?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Alcaraz, Ruud defeats Zverev to set up title clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2023: Ruud faces Djokovic for title after semifinal win over Zverev
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment