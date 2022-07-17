Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s long jump final in the World Athletics Championships in Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon where Murali Sreeshankar will be vying for a medal finish.

Men’s Long Jump Qualification Review

Murali Sreeshankar on Saturday became the first Indian male long jumper to qualify for World Athletics Championship final on the first day of the competitions.

Sreeshankar, who had entered the championships as a dark horse for a medal at second spot in the season’s top list, had a best jump of 8.00m to finish second in qualification round Group B and seventh overall.

Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to make it to the World Championship long jump finals and win a medal -- bronze -- in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Two other Indians, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya failed to make it to the final round after finishing ninth and 11th in Group A qualification round with best jumps of 7.79m and 7.73m respectively.

Murali Sreeshankar becomes the first Indian to qualify for the final of the men's long jump at the World Championships after finishing 7th (top 12 jumpers go through) in the qualification round with a best jump of 8m at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/e36Pnxq5nv — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 16, 2022

Those who achieved 8.15m or the 12 best performers from across the two groups qualified for the final.

Sreeshankar could not touch the automatic qualifying mark of 8.15m but made it to the finals as one of the top performers. The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer with his 8.36m jump at the Federation Cup in April, followed by 8.31m and 8.23m at an event in Greece and National Inter-State Championships respectively.

During the qualifying round, only Japan’s Yuki Hashioka (8.18m) and Marquis Dendy (8.16m) of USA crossed the 8.15m mark.

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.03m) of Greece, who won Group B qualification round ahead of Sreeshankar, world season leader Simon Ehammer (8.09m) of Switzerland and Cuba’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Maykel Masso (7.93m) were also among those who qualified for the final.