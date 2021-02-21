National Cross Country 10km: Parasappa, Sonika crowned champions

Parasappa Madevappa Hajilol of Karnataka and Haryana’s Sonika were crowned the National Cross Country 10km champions at the 55th edition of the event in the ATS Golf Meadows near Chandigarh on Sunday. The course, with two-kilometre grassy loops, was designed with undulations and slushy sections.

The 25-year-old Hajilol from Bijapur, who clocked 31 minutes, 13.21 seconds, surprised several seasoned favourites including defending champion Anish Thapa Magar in a race that began under a blanket of fog, which only made conditions more difficult for the 224 runners in the men’s section.

READ | Indian Grand Prix-1: Good start for M. R. Poovamma

The women did not have any such weather difficulties and 21-year old Sonika completed the race in 37 minutes, 9.53 seconds, ahead of Maharashtrian Komal Jagdale in the 173-strong field. Defending champion Kavita Yadav was relegated to fourth.

Defending champion Services, however, managed to retain the men’s team title ahead of Railways with each of its top-four runners finishing in the top 10. Among the women, Haryana upset Railways for the top spot.