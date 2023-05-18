Athletics

Federation Cup: Abdulla takes triple jump gold, promises bigger things next month

Abdulla Aboobacker, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist, won the gold on the concluding day of the 26th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships on Thursday to gain a small edge in the close battle.

Stan Rayan
Ranchi 18 May, 2023 22:28 IST
Ranchi 18 May, 2023 22:28 IST
Although Abdulla Aboobacker was some distance away from his personal best, the impressive 17.19m that came in Bhubaneswar last year, he topped the field with 16.76m.

Although Abdulla Aboobacker was some distance away from his personal best, the impressive 17.19m that came in Bhubaneswar last year, he topped the field with 16.76m. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Abdulla Aboobacker, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist, won the gold on the concluding day of the 26th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships on Thursday to gain a small edge in the close battle.

With four men vying for two Asian Championship and Asian Games berths, there is pressure building up in the country’s men’s triple jump circuit.

And Abdulla Aboobacker, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist, won the gold on the concluding day of the 26 th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships on Thursday to gain a small edge in the close battle.

He was some distance away from his personal best, the impressive 17.19m that came in Bhubaneswar last year, as he topped the field with 16.76m. But he made it clear that the big jumps were just a month away.

“I will try to break the national record (Praveen Chithravel’s 17.37m, which came in Cuba recently) at next month’s Inter-State meet in Bhubaneswar,” said the 27-year-old.

Also Read
Cash incentive announced for Nikhat Zareen

“It’s very much possible. Eldhose Paul’s heel is getting better and he and Praveen will be in Bhubaneswar. Then these jumps will change.”

Abdulla, who defeated his friend U. Karthik here, said the conditions were not ideal for good jumping.

“We came here just to qualify for the Asian championship, I had a plan to take the record too. But with the heat around, you feel tired fast, you feel as if your muscles are dried up,” he said.

However, he made the cut for the Asians which will be held in Thailand in July.

Also Read
Taekwondo players forced to choose as Asian Games selection trials scheduled on same dates as World Championships

Meanwhile, high hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, who seems to be liking the 200m more and more these days, defeated Archana Suseendran, moving past her midway through the home stretch, for the second time this season in just her third try at the event. She had a personal best (23.42s) and made the cut for the Asians too.

“That was a very good time, that too against a minus-2 wind,” said Jyothi.

Long jumper Ancy Sojan also improved her personal best by a centimeter as she took the women’s long jump gold with 6.56m, while Delhi’s Chanda broke Tintu Luka’s seven-year-old meet record in the women’s 800m.

And in men’s javelin, Rohit Yadav upset D.P. Manu to take the title with a personal best of 83.40m.

The results (finals):
Men: 200m: 1. Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 20.83s, 2. Animesh Kujur (Cht) 20.94, 3. Kapil (Har) 21.44. 800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Har) 1:46.83s, 2. Muhammed Afsal (Ker) 1:47.66, 3. Ankesh Chaudhary (HP) 1:48.38. 5000m: 1. Gulveer Singh (UP) 13:54.41s, 2. Abhishek Pal (UP) 13:56.32, 3. Harmanjot Singh (MP) 13:57.02.
400m hurdles: 1. P. Yashas (Kar) 49.40s, 2. T. Santhosh (TN) 49.51, 3. M.P. Jabir (Ker) 49.99. Triple jump: 1. Abdulla Aboobacker (Ker) 16.76m, 2. U. Karthik (Ker) 16.44, 3. Mohammed Salahuddin (TN) 16.03. Pole vault: 1. Dev Meena (MP) 4.80m, 2. Rambeer Singh (Raj) 4.70, 3. Sakthi Mahendran (TN) 4.60.
Javelin throw: 1. Rohit Yadav (UP) 83.40m, 2. D.P. Manu (Kar) 82.95, 3. Sachin Yadav (UP) 80.27.
Women: 200m: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 23.42s, 2. Archana Suseendran (TN) 23.61, 3. Himani Chandel (MP) 23.61. 800m: 1. Chanda (Del) 2:01.79s MR, OR Tintu Luka’s 2:01.84, 2. Lavika Sharma (Del)2:03.70, 3. Twinkle (2:03.74). 5000m: 1. Ankita (Utr) 15:49.49s, 2. Sanjivani Jadhav (Mah) 15:51.16, 3. Seema (HP) 16:11.72.
400m hurdles: 1. Vithya Ramraj (TN) 57.51s, 2. R. Arathi (Ker) 58.29, 3. R. Anu (Ker) 59.32. Long jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 6.56m, 2. Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 6.31, 3. Nayana James (Ker) 6.30. Long jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 6.56m, 2. Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 6.31, 3. Nayana James (Ker) 6.30.
High jump: 1. Rubina Yadav (Har) 1.80m, 2. Angel Devasia (Ker) 1.76, 3. Khyati Mathur (UP) 1.76. Pole vault: 1. Rosy Meena Paulraj (TN) 4.00m, 2. Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 4.00, 3. Barbanica Elangovan ((TN) 3.60. Heptathlon: 1. Sowmiya Murugan (AP) 5187 pts, 2. Purnima Hembram (Odi) 5128, 3. Tanushree (Raj) 4655.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us