Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave

Citing several venues worldwide which have hosted elite athletics meets in high temperatures and National camps held at Patiala and Thiruvananthapuram, Sumariwalla played down concerns relating to the hot and humid conditions.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 19:11 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
AFI president Adille Sumariwalla during a press conference.
AFI president Adille Sumariwalla during a press conference. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla during a press conference. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Even though the selection committee will pick athletes for the Asian Games, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is keeping a close watch on the athletes returning with exceptional performances over a short span of time and those who are not regulars at the National camp.

The AFI is “careful” about the sudden burst of eye-catching results by some athletes at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium.

“Keeping in mind the Asian Games, we have asked the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to be more vigilant, especially (about) those who are not in the national camp,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

ALSO READ
World Championship ‘second’ job done well, Rapport ready to make moves with Anand in Global Chess League

The AFI president, who will officiate at the selection committee meeting following the resignation of the panel’s chairman G.S. Randhawa, said athletes for the Hangzhou Games would be chosen strictly on the basis of the selection criteria.

Citing several venues worldwide which have hosted elite athletics meets in high temperatures and National camps held at Patiala and Thiruvananthapuram, Sumariwalla played down concerns relating to the hot and humid conditions here and highlighted the fine showing of some athletes, particularly the 1500m women runners.

“We had to change the dates because the Asian Games changed the dates. Normally the last date of entries is 15 days before (the competition), but it’s 45 days before (sic) for the Asian championships and 75 days before (for the Asian Games), which is never heard of. It’s ridiculous!

“The Asian countries have their final trials now, whether it’s Saudi Arabia or Kuwait or the UAE. If the athletes don’t get accustomed to these conditions, how will they perform in the Asian championships in Bangkok in July?” he questioned.

Sumariwalla informed that India had bid for next year’s World under-20 Athletics Championships after Peru, the original host, backed out. “If Peru comes back, then they will go ahead with it. That decision will be taken in August.”

He said if the event comes to India, Bhopal, which hosted the shooting World Cup at its new infrastructure, would be the venue.

Stressing grassroots development, Sumariwalla said 900-plus children, who were picked from the National inter-district athletic meet at Patna this year, would be put through a series of tests to ensure that they don’t specialize in one discipline and over-train from a very young age.

The AFI chief said the federation has appointed N.Ramesh as the chief coach of juniors and is looking for a high performance director for junior and youth athletes.

Related Topics

Athletics /

Adille Sumariwalla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 148/3 (45 overs); Khawaja, Head fifties lead charge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. World Championship ‘second’ job done well, Rapport ready to make moves with Anand in Global Chess League
    Mayank
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 17: Squash teams announced for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Format, rules, squads, schedule
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami: Joust for no. 1, boost India’s race walking medal hopes
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League: Organisers
    PTI
  4. Athletes at Inter-State Championships struggle as Odisha reels under heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Anjali Devi clinches gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in first 400m race in four years
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 148/3 (45 overs); Khawaja, Head fifties lead charge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. World Championship ‘second’ job done well, Rapport ready to make moves with Anand in Global Chess League
    Mayank
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 17: Squash teams announced for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Format, rules, squads, schedule
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment