National inter-university women's championships: Bharti wins 10,000m gold; Priya Mohan, Dutee Chand enter final

Bharti of Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University won the 10,000m, the lone final of the 81st National inter-university women's athletics championships' opening day at the KIIT-KISS Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

Priya fastest into final

Meanwhile the quarter-milers came up with impressive times in the semifinals. Jain's Priya H. Mohan, the country's fastest quarter-miler last year, who was fourth in under-20 Worlds, was the fastest among the girls who entered the final, clocking 53.37s in the semifinal.

And Rupal, the under-18 champion at the 400m Nationals late last year, clocked a personal best 53.53s on her way to the final. Summy, a member of the bronze-winning Indian mixed relay team along with Priya at last year's under-20 Worlds, was among those who made the final.

World University Games champion Dutee Chand, the national record holder from the host KIIT team, was the fastest among the qualifiers for the 100m final with 11.60s.

In another prominent result, Calicut's Sandra Babu, the under-23 National champion, topped the triple jump qualification round with 12.72m.