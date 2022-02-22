National inter-university women's championships: Dutee Chand, Priya Mohan break meet records

National 100m record-holder Dutee Chand and star quarter-miler Priya H. Mohan bettered meet records in the 81st National inter-university women's athletics championships at the KIIT-KISS Stadium, Bhubaneswar, here on Tuesday.

World University Games champion Dutee was a comfortable winner in 11.44s while Priya impressively improved her personal best from her under-20 Worlds performance, where she was fourth in 52.77s, to 52.58s for the 400m gold. That made her the world's fastest under-20 quarter-miler this year.

Silver medallist Rupal also improved her 400m personal best by a huge margin, from last October's 53.73s to 53.05.

Gracena Merly, last year's Federation Cup high jump champion, and under-23 National champion Komal Jagdale (3000m steeple chase) also set meet records.