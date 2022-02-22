More Sports Athletics Athletics National inter-university women's championships: Dutee Chand, Priya Mohan break meet records Dutee Chand was a comfortable winner in 11.44s in the 100m while Priya H. Mohan improved her personal best from her under-20 Worlds performance, where she was fourth in 52.77s, to 52.58s for the 400m gold. Stan Rayan KOCHI 22 February, 2022 21:05 IST Priya H. Mohan clocked 52.58s to win the 400m gold and became the world's fastest under-20 quarter-miler this year. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Stan Rayan KOCHI 22 February, 2022 21:05 IST National 100m record-holder Dutee Chand and star quarter-miler Priya H. Mohan bettered meet records in the 81st National inter-university women's athletics championships at the KIIT-KISS Stadium, Bhubaneswar, here on Tuesday.World University Games champion Dutee was a comfortable winner in 11.44s while Priya impressively improved her personal best from her under-20 Worlds performance, where she was fourth in 52.77s, to 52.58s for the 400m gold. That made her the world's fastest under-20 quarter-miler this year.ALSO READ: National inter-university women's championships: Bharti wins 10,000m gold; Priya Mohan, Dutee Chand enter finalSilver medallist Rupal also improved her 400m personal best by a huge margin, from last October's 53.73s to 53.05.Gracena Merly, last year's Federation Cup high jump champion, and under-23 National champion Komal Jagdale (3000m steeple chase) also set meet records.The results:100m: 1. Dutee Chand (KIIT) 11.44s MR, OR N.S. Simi's 11.56, 2018; 2. Preeti (Guru Jambheshwar) 11.66, 3. Narale Avantika (Savitribai Phule) 11.76.400m: 1. Priya H. Mohan (Jain) 52.58s MR, OR Anilda Thomas' 52.99, 2005; 2. Rupal (Chaudhary Charan Singh) 53.05, 3. Florence Barla (Ranchi) 53.51.1500m: 1 D. Bhagyalaxmi (Osmania) 4:27.82s, 2. Varsha (Kurukshetra) 4:30.01, 3. Sunita (Himachal Pradesh) 4:30.15.3000m steeple chase: 1. Komal Jagadale (Savitribai Phule) 10:00.23s MR, OR own 10:23.66, 2. Rebi Pal (Banaras Hindu) 10:32.41, 3 Shaili Dhama (Punjabi) 10:53.00.High jump: 1. Gracena Merly (Manomaniam Sundaranar, Tnvli)1.84m MR, OR 1.83), 2. A. Kevina Aswini (Bharathisan) 1.76, 3. K.H. Saliha (Calicut) 1.73.Triple jump: 1. Sandra Babu (Calicut) 13.01m, 2. S. Nandini (Bharathiar) 12.93, 3. J. Coleshiya (Anna) 12.86.Shot put: 1. Yogita (Chau. Bansi Lal) 14.81m, 2. Ambika (Mysore) 14.53, 3. Rekha (Mangalore) 14.13.20km race walk: 1. Baljeet Kaur (Punjabi) 1.39:10.48s, 2. Rakhi Kushbala (Rajendra Singh) 1:40:14.39, 3. Payal (Punjabi) 1:40:39.89. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :