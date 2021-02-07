More Sports Athletics Athletics National junior athletics: Reshma Patel clinches gold, breaks national record Uttarakhand’s Reshma Patel celebrated her second national record in a fortnight while clinching gold in the under-18 girls 5000m race walk at the 36th National junior athletics championships. Stan Rayan KOCHI 07 February, 2021 20:33 IST Reshma Patel clocked 23:38.57s to break K.T. Neena’s time of 24:11.70 set in Bambolim in Goa in 2014. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Stan Rayan KOCHI 07 February, 2021 20:33 IST Uttarakhand’s Reshma Patel celebrated her second national record in a fortnight while clinching gold in the under-18 girls 5000m race walk in the National junior athletics championships at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.She clocked 23:38.57s to break K.T. Neena’s time of 24:11.70 set in Bambolim in Goa in 2014. Reshma had broken the under-20 national record when she made her debut in the 10000m walk at the recent Junior Federation Cup in Bhopal. National junior athletics championships: Ankita betters Sunita Rani’s mark Meanwhile, the under-18 quartermilers produced better times than the under-20 runners in both the men and women’s sections. Tamil Nadu’s S. Barath and Haryana’s Kapil both clocked a sub-48 time in the under-18 boys final while Karnataka's Priya Habbathanahally Mohan and Haryana's Summy went below 56s in the under-18 girls final.Age fraudHaryana race walker Paramdeep Mor was stripped of his silver medal after he was found to be overage in the National Junior Athletics Championships.Mor won the silver medal in the 10km race walk event in the boys' under-20 category with a time of 41:19.87 but was later found to be overage in the medical test."Paramdeep Mor was found over-aged during medical/bone test and so his silver medal was taken back. AFI has zero tolerance for age fraud, so he was disqualified," said Nitin Arya, the Athletics Federation of India's Manager in Operations and Competitions.(with inputs from PTI)The results:Men: Under-20: 100m: 1. Ritik Malik (Del) 10.76s, 2. Abhin B. Devadiga (Kar) 10.78, 3. Rahul Sharma (UP) 10.89. 400m: 1. C.R. Abdul Razak (Ker) 48.48, 2. Parveen Kumar (Har) 48.71, 3. Deepak Rohilla (Har) 48.73. 1500m: 1. Sunil Dawar (MP) 3:48.46 (MR, OR: 3:48.52s), 2. Harendra Kumar (Del) 3:50.06, 3. Sharavan Kumar (UP) 3:56.14. 10000m walk: 1. Suraj Panwar (Utk) 41:17.40, 2. Paramdeep Mor (Har) 42.19.89, 3. Ningthou Khonga Willia (Man) 44:04.11. Pole vault: 1. Sunny (Har) 4.40m.Boys: Under-18: 100m: 1. Anshul (Del) 10.90s, 2. B.B. Yashwanth (TN) 11.02, 3. J. Mohamed Saad (TN) 11.03. 400m: 1. S. Barath (TN) 47.71, 2. Kapil (Har) 47.86, 3. A.J. Abhinesh (TN) 48.79. Discus throw: 1. Ajay Kumar (Har) 58.11m, 2. Shubhkarman Singh Ghotra (Pun) 56.63, 3. Arvind Sharma (Del) 52.46.Under-16: 100m: 1. Dheeraj Kumar Pahadi (Jha) 10.94s, 2. Idul Hussain (As) 11.16, 3. Harsh Deepak Thakur (Mah) 11.28.Under-14: 60m: 1. Deepak Toppo (Jha) 7.30s (NR, OR: 7.37), 2. Ayush Krishna (Ker) 7.63, 3. Angshuman Bhagbati (Asm) 7.71. High jump: 1. M. Ashok Kumar (TN) 1.79m, 2. Afroz Ahmad (Jha) 1.69, 3. Prinshu Yadav (UP) 1.63. Long jump: 1. Sahil Nunia (Har) 6.33, 2. Killo Nand Kishor (AP) 6.09, 3. Pritesh Oraon (Odi) 5.93.Women: Under-20: 100m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Del) 12.02s, 2. Tanushree Porel (WB) 12.18, 3. Giridharani Ravikumar (TN) 12.18. 400m: 1. Deepanshi (Har) 56.46, 2. Jyotika (Kar) 56.71, 3. Himanshi Malik (Har) 57.06. 1500m: 1. Ankita Dhyani (Utk) 4:19.31, Pooja (Har) 4:19.58, 3. Megha (Har) 4:43.73. High jump: 1. Meera Shibu (Ker) 1.68m, 2. S.B. Supriya (Kar) 1.65, 3. Manshi (UP) 1.65. Pole vault: 1. Pooja (Har) 3.40m, 2. Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 3.30, 3. Balanisha Balakrishna (TN) 3.30. Shot Put: 1. Shiksha (Har) 13.73m, 2. Kavita Kumari (Raj) 13.46, 3. Avneet (Pun) 13.07.Girls: Under-18: 100m: 1. Avantika Santosh Narale (Mah) 11.98s, 2. Jeevanji Deepthi (Tel) 12.07, 3. Sudeshna Shivankar (Mah) 12.11. 400m: 1. Priya Mohan (Kar) 55.29s, 2. Summy (Har) 55.50, 3. Rupal (UP) 56.76. 5000m walk: 1. Reshma Patel (Utk) 23:38.37 (NR, OR: 24:11.70, K.T. Neena, Bambolim), 2014; 2. Rupali (UP) 24:13.54, 3. Deepika Sharma (Raj) 24:36.95. Discus throw: 1. Kiran (Raj) 47.79m, 2. Neetu Kumari (Raj) 42.68, 3. Arshdeep Kaur (Pun) 42.38.Under-16: 100m: 1. Saniya Mahendra Sawant (Mah) 12.61s, 2. Siya Abhijit Sawant (Mah) 12.62, 3. Soumita Paul (WB) 12.62. Discus throw: 1. Anisha (Del) 40.26m, 2. Ujjwal Kasana (UP) 38.99, 3. Jessica (Har) 38.42.Under-14: 60m: 1. Rujula Bhonsle (Mah) 7.96s (NR, OR: 8.29), 2. Nancy (Har) 8.20, 3. Saanika Banger (Kar) 8.22. Long jump: 1. S. Sainandhana (Ker) 4.99m, 2. A.V. Yajaasvin (TN) 4.93, 3, Sankepalli Lavanya (AP) 4.86. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.