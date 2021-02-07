National junior athletics: Reshma Patel clinches gold, breaks national record

Uttarakhand’s Reshma Patel celebrated her second national record in a fortnight while clinching gold in the under-18 girls 5000m race walk in the National junior athletics championships at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

She clocked 23:38.57s to break K.T. Neena’s time of 24:11.70 set in Bambolim in Goa in 2014. Reshma had broken the under-20 national record when she made her debut in the 10000m walk at the recent Junior Federation Cup in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the under-18 quartermilers produced better times than the under-20 runners in both the men and women’s sections. Tamil Nadu’s S. Barath and Haryana’s Kapil both clocked a sub-48 time in the under-18 boys final while Karnataka's Priya Habbathanahally Mohan and Haryana's Summy went below 56s in the under-18 girls final.

Age fraud

Haryana race walker Paramdeep Mor was stripped of his silver medal after he was found to be overage in the National Junior Athletics Championships.

Mor won the silver medal in the 10km race walk event in the boys' under-20 category with a time of 41:19.87 but was later found to be overage in the medical test.

"Paramdeep Mor was found over-aged during medical/bone test and so his silver medal was taken back. AFI has zero tolerance for age fraud, so he was disqualified," said Nitin Arya, the Athletics Federation of India's Manager in Operations and Competitions.

(with inputs from PTI)