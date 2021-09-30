Athletics Athletics National Open 400m championships shifted from Dharamshala to Delhi The federation has also relaxed the entry standards in the under-18 category and removed them altogether for the under-16 age group. Stan Rayan Kochi 30 September, 2021 22:15 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The event will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 11 and 12. - M. Srinath Stan Rayan Kochi 30 September, 2021 22:15 IST The Athletics Federation of India has changed the venue of the third National Open 400m championships from Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) to New Delhi. It will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 11 and 12.The federation has also relaxed the entry standards in the under-18 category and removed them altogether for the under-16 age group.Revised entry standards (400m)Men: 49.00s: Boys, under-20: 50.00s. Under-18: 53.50s. Under-16: No entry standard.Women: 56.00s. Girls, under-20: 59.00s. Under-18: 1:06.00s. Under-16: No entry standard. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :