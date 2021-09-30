National Open 400m championships shifted from Dharamshala to Delhi

The Athletics Federation of India has changed the venue of the third National Open 400m championships from Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) to New Delhi. It will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 11 and 12.

The federation has also relaxed the entry standards in the under-18 category and removed them altogether for the under-16 age group.

Revised entry standards (400m)

Men: 49.00s: Boys, under-20: 50.00s. Under-18: 53.50s. Under-16: No entry standard.

Women: 56.00s. Girls, under-20: 59.00s. Under-18: 1:06.00s. Under-16: No entry standard.