National U-23 athletics championships: Gailey stuns Praveen, claims triple jump gold

Gailey Venister Devasahayam, a former high jumper, shocked National Open champion Praveen Chithravel and won the men's triple jump gold with a personal best 16.20m on the final day of the National under-23 athletics championships in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While Praveen, who won the National Open with a life best 16.88m, had a foul-ridden series and could manage just one legal jump (16.03m), Gailey was in the form of his life with all his four legal jumps going over his previous best of 15.55m that came in 2019.

“I didn't come thinking that I should beat somebody, I just wanted to do something like 16.30m and I came close to that,” the 21-year-old Gailey from Tiruchi, who is coached by former national high jump record-holder N. Annavi, his wife Suganthi and son Mothi Arun, told Sportstar.

READ: Focus on Praveen Chithravel

Meanwhile, Praveen said he was very weary.

“Since this meet came so soon after the National Open, I was very tired. I thought I'd do just one jump, something like 16.60m, but my first jump was a foul, so I had to continue,” said Praveen.

Later Taranjeet Kaur, the championship's fastest woman, won the 200m too, while distance runner Komal Jagdale also completed a double by adding the 3000m steeple chase title to the 5000m she had won earlier.

The results

Men

200m: 1. Ragul Kumar (TN) 21.25s; 2. Abhin Devadiga (Kar) 21.29; 3. V.A. Shashikanth (Kar) 21.42.

800m: 1. Somnath Chauhan (Har) 1:53.75; 2. Abhishek Thakur (MP) 1:53.86; 3. Devender Kumar (Har) 1:53.87.

10,000m: 1. Kartik Kumar (UP) 30:41.66s; 2. Adesh Yadav (Mah) 30:43.22; 3. Gurpreet (Har) 30:51.74.

3000m steeplechase: 1. Atul Poonia (Raj) 8:49.13; 2. Sunil Jinabhai (Guj) 8:53.48; 3. Sumit Kumar (Del) 9:05.96.

400m hurdles: 1. Dhaval Utekar (Guj) 51.05s; 2. Surendar Selvamani (TN) 51.53; 3. Ruchit Mori (Guj) 51.86.

High jump: 1. Kausthubha Jaiswal (MP) 2.11m; 2. Deva Karthick (TN) 2.11; 3. Swadhin Kumar (Odi) 2.08.

Long jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 7.81m; 2. Nirmal Sabu (Ker) 7.79; 3. Asadullah (TN) 7.59. Triple Jump: 1. Gailey Venister (TN) 16.20m; 2. Praveen Chithravel (TN) 16.03; 3. E. Aravinth (TN) 15.98.

Hammer throw: 1. Damneet Singh (Pun) 64.20m; 2. Praveen Kumar (Raj) 61.81; 3. Ravi (Har) 61.68.

Women

200m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Del) 23.57s; 2. A.T. Daneshwari (Kar) 23.73; 3. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 24.32.

800m: 1. K.M. Chanda (Del) 2:03.40s; 2. K.M. Deeksha (MP) 2:04.62; 3. Radha Chaudhary (Del) 2:06.00.

10000m: 1. Sonika (Har) 35:42.36; 2. Kavita Yadav (UP) 36:25.19; 3. Chatru Gumnaram (Raj) 37:20.79.

3000m steeplechase: 1. Komal Jagdale (Mah) 9:51.76s; 2. Kajal Sharma (UP) 10:47.18; 3. Rebi Pal (UP) 10:50.42.

400m hurdles: 1. Nanhi (Har) 59.58s; 2. Sinchal (Kar) 1:00.04; 3. Gurdeep Kaur (Pun) 1:00.31.

Triple jump: 1. Sandra Babu (Ker) 13.11m; 2. Sharvari Parulekar (Mah) 12,88; .3. R. Aishwarya (TN) 12.74.

Hammer throw: 1. Shital (Har) 54.21m; 2. Sneha Jadhav (Mah) 52.02; 3. Kashish Singh (UP) 51.79.

Heptathlon: 1. Sonu Kumari (Har) 4889 pts; 2. Kajal (Har) 4686; 3. Pooja (Har) 4618.