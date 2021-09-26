Athletics Athletics National U-23 athletics championships: Focus on Praveen Chithravel Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel will be the big star in the first National U-23 athletics championships which begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Monday. Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 22:17 IST File picture of Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel. - AFI Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 22:17 IST Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel, who produced an impressive 16.88m triple jump at the recent National Open in Warangal, will be the big star in the first National under-23 athletics championships which begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Monday.READ: AFI relaxes entry standards for Under-23 NationalsSprinters Taranjeet Kaur, A.T. Daneswari, Nitin Balakumar, middle distance runner K.M. Chanda and long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Sherin Abdul Gaffoor are some of the others who could spring a surprise or two in the three-day meet which has attracted over 600 athletes. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :