National U-23 athletics championships: Focus on Praveen Chithravel

Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel, who produced an impressive 16.88m triple jump at the recent National Open in Warangal, will be the big star in the first National under-23 athletics championships which begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Monday.

Sprinters Taranjeet Kaur, A.T. Daneswari, Nitin Balakumar, middle distance runner K.M. Chanda and long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Sherin Abdul Gaffoor are some of the others who could spring a surprise or two in the three-day meet which has attracted over 600 athletes.