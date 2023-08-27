MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Nine: Neeraj Chopra, other Indians in action, event timings, streaming info

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and D P Manu, steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary and the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team will be in action on day nine of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 11:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.
India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indians will compete in three finals on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final.

WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023 FINAL DAY LIVE UPDATES

Later in the night, Parul Chaudhary will participate in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

In the penultimate event of this year’s edition, Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will fight for a medal in the men’s 4x400m relay final.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day nine of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:45PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 12:35AM IST - Parul Chaudhary

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 1:07AM IST - India (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh)

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Neeraj Chopra /

Parul Chaudhary

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

