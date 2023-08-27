World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Nine: Neeraj Chopra, other Indians in action, event timings, streaming info

Indians will compete in three finals on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.
Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final.
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023 FINAL DAY LIVE UPDATES
Later in the night, Parul Chaudhary will participate in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final.
In the penultimate event of this year’s edition, Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will fight for a medal in the men’s 4x400m relay final.
Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
Indians in action on day nine of the World Athletics Championships 2023:
Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:45PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 12:35AM IST - Parul Chaudhary
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 1:07AM IST - India (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh)
