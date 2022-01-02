More Sports Athletics Athletics Neeraj Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz to stay till 2024 Paris Olympics: AFI Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will continue to train with his German coach Klaus Bartonietz, whose contract has been extended till the 2024 Paris Games. PTI 02 January, 2022 16:56 IST Neeraj Chopra won the Olympic gold with a throw of 87.58 metres. - REUTERS PTI 02 January, 2022 16:56 IST Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will continue to train with his German coach Klaus Bartonietz, whose contract has been extended till the 2024 Paris Games, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed on Sunday.After winning the historic Olympic gold in Tokyo, javelin thrower Chopra had expressed the desire to continue training with the German biomechanical expert."We have secured the services of Olympic Games javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz till the 2024 Paris Games," the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said. Neeraj Chopra sets sights on crossing the 90m mark Bartonietz took charge as Chopra's coach from compatriot and former world record holder javelin thrower Uwe Hohn during the youngster's rehabilitation and recovery process after elbow surgery in 2018.Bukharina's term extendedThe AFI also said that the 400m coach Galina Bukharina would retain her position till the end of this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.Under Bukharina's watch, the men's 4x400m relay team of Mohammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob set an Asian record during the Tokyo Olympics. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :