Neeraj Chopra LIVE at Paavo Nurmi Games: Schedule, timing, where to watch live action, streaming info

Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday for his first competition since his 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold.

Chopra's competitors includes Tokyo silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, Germany's Julian Weber and Andreas Hofmann, and reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

When will Neeraj Chopra be seen in action at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw event on Tuesday from 10:20PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.



Where to watch the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 live in India?

The Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be shown on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the event will be available on Voot.

(With inputs from Olympics website)