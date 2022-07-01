Athletics

Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra, broke the national record at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 with a throw of 89.94m.

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
01 July, 2022 16:21 IST

Anju Bobby George on talking to female athletes about safety
Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

