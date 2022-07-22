Athletics

Neeraj, Rohit, Eldhose qualify for World Athletics Championships final

Neeraj Chopra, Eldhose Paul and Rohit Yadav qualify for the world championship finals on Thursday.

PTI
22 July, 2022 09:06 IST
India's Neeraj Chopra in action. (File Photo)

India's Neeraj Chopra in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav qualified for the World Athletics Championships final on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Indian, hot favourite for a medal, opened the men’s javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw, on Thursday.

While his compatriot Rohit Yadav’s first throw of 80.42 helped him qualify for the finals

The medal round will be held on Sunday (7:05am IST).

He had also missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was recovering from an elbow surgery.

Triple jumper Eldhose Paul qualifies for final

Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Championships with an effort of 16.68m.

He finished sixth in Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut for Sunday’s final (6:50am IST).

The 25-year-old Paul, who reached here just a few days ago due to visa issues, has a season’s and personal best of 16.99m which he had recorded while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April. The two other Indians, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to make it to the finals after best jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively. Chitravel finished eighth in Group A and 17th overall while Aboobacker ended at 10th in Group B and 19th overall.

Those who cleared 17.05m or the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the finals.

