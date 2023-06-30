Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE streaming info: Preview, IST timings, when and where to watch

Returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will seek his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Friday.

The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

He issued a statement on May 29 stating his injury and pulled out of the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands) and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 as a precautionary measure.

But he did not miss any Diamond League competition as the subsequent legs in Rabat, Rome, Paris and Oslo did not have men’s javelin events in the roster.

Having won the Doha Diamond League event, Chopra is currently leading the standings, with eight points, followed by Vadlejch with seven points, and Peters with six points.

India’s newest Diamond League podium finisher, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action in his event here. He will be looking to register his second podium finish after taking the third spot in Paris earlier in June with a jump of 8.09m.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar is coming into the Lausanne Diamond League after a personal best jump of 8.41m en route to winning gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships earlier this month, just 1cm shy of the national record of 8.42m which is in the name of Jeswin Aldrin.

Aldrin entered his name initially for Lausanne Diamond League but later pulled out as he was not “fully fit” for the event.

A host of international top stars, led by Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, will be in action along with Sreeshankar.

