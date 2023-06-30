MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE streaming info: Preview, IST timings, when and where to watch

Here are the details of the 2023 Laussane Diamond League in which Neeraj Chopra and M. Shreeshankar will take part in men’s javelin throw and long jump, respectively.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 06:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Murali Sreeshankar, Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023.
Murali Sreeshankar, Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR | AP
infoIcon

Murali Sreeshankar, Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR | AP

Returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will seek his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Friday.

The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

He issued a statement on May 29 stating his injury and pulled out of the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands) and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 as a precautionary measure.

Live Streaming Details
When is the 2023 Diamond League meet in Lausanne?
The 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha will be held on Friday - June 30.
At what time will men’s javelin throw and long jump competition begin at 2023 Lausanne Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw and long jump competition at the 2023 Lausanne Diamond League, in which India’s Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar will participate. The men’s long jump will begin at 12:05 AM IST (July 1) and the javelin throw will start at 12:18 AM IST (July 1).
Where to watch men’s javelin throw and long jump competition at 2023 Lausanne Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw competition at 2023 Lausanne Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD and live streamed on JioCinema app/website.

But he did not miss any Diamond League competition as the subsequent legs in Rabat, Rome, Paris and Oslo did not have men’s javelin events in the roster.

Having won the Doha Diamond League event, Chopra is currently leading the standings, with eight points, followed by Vadlejch with seven points, and Peters with six points.

India’s newest Diamond League podium finisher, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action in his event here. He will be looking to register his second podium finish after taking the third spot in Paris earlier in June with a jump of 8.09m.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar is coming into the Lausanne Diamond League after a personal best jump of 8.41m en route to winning gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships earlier this month, just 1cm shy of the national record of 8.42m which is in the name of Jeswin Aldrin.

Aldrin entered his name initially for Lausanne Diamond League but later pulled out as he was not “fully fit” for the event.

A host of international top stars, led by Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, will be in action along with Sreeshankar.

-PTI

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Diamond League /

M. Sreeshankar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE streaming info: Preview, IST timings, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Podcast: The Tejaswin Shankar Podcast - On athletics, accounting and everything in between
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  3. Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: England trailing Australia by 138 runs at Stumps; Duckett stars with 98
    Team Sportstar
  4. Croatia charges Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren for perjury again
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Duckett leads England fightback against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE streaming info: Preview, IST timings, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj returns to action in Lausanne DL javelin throw
    PTI
  3. Czechs ban all Russian athletes from local competitions
    AFP
  4. Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12 meters at Golden Spike
    AP
  5. Pole vault star Duplantis relishing competing against ‘myself’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE streaming info: Preview, IST timings, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Podcast: The Tejaswin Shankar Podcast - On athletics, accounting and everything in between
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  3. Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: England trailing Australia by 138 runs at Stumps; Duckett stars with 98
    Team Sportstar
  4. Croatia charges Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren for perjury again
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Duckett leads England fightback against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment