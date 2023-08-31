MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar in action, Zurich Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, LIVE streaming info, where and when to watch

Here are the details of the 2023 Zurich Diamond League in which Neeraj Chopra and M. Sreeshankar will take part in men’s javelin throw and long jump, respectively.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 07:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Murali Sreeshankar, Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at the Zurich Diamond League 2023.
Murali Sreeshankar, Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at the Zurich Diamond League 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR | REUTERS
infoIcon

Murali Sreeshankar, Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at the Zurich Diamond League 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR | REUTERS

PREVIEW:

Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra will look to maintain his unbeaten streak in the prestigious Diamond League meet when he competes in a star-studded men’s javelin throw field on Thursday.

Chopra on Sunday clinched his maiden World Championships title in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m. He had won a silver medal in the 2022 edition.

ZURICH DIAMOND LEAGUE LIVE UPDATES

In Zurich, where he is competing four days after being crowned world champion, Chopra will be up against familiar rivals including Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, bronze winner in Budapest with 86.67m, Julian Weber of Germany and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Only Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, silver medallist in Budapest, will not be there in Zurich.

Chopra, who won the Diamond League final trophy last year, sits third with 16 points from two events. Vadlejch (21 points from three events) and Weber (19 from three events), who finished fourth in Budapest with 85.79m, are at the top two spots.

Live Streaming Details
When is the 2023 Diamond League meet in Zurich?
The 2023 Diamond League meet in Zurich will be held on Thursday - August 31.
At what time will men’s javelin throw and long jump competition begin at 2023 Zurich Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw and long jump competition at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League, in which India’s Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar will participate. The men’s long jump will begin at 11:54 PM IST and the javelin throw will start at 12:12 AM IST (September 1).
Where to watch men’s javelin throw and long jump competition at 2023 Zurich Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw competition at 2023 Zurich Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD and live streamed on JioCinema app/website.

The Zurich leg is the last one in the Diamond League series where the men’s javelin throw event is on the roster before the season finale in Eugene, USA on September 16-17 where the Diamond League champion will be crowned.

Only the top six in the points table will compete in Eugene. Chopra won the title in the 2022 finale held in Zurich.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action and he would be looking to redeem himself after failing to qualify for the final round at the World Championships.

Sreeshankar, who has a season’s and personal best of 8.41m, jumped a below-par 7.74m to finish 22nd overall in the qualification round. He is currently third in the long jump standings of this Diamond League season, with 10 points from two events.

-PTI

Neeraj Chopra /

Murali Sreeshankar /

Diamond League

