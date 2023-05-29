Neeraj Chopra withdraws from FBK Games due to muscle strain

Neeraj Chopra withdrew from the FBK Games, an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, which is to take place on June 4.

Chopra cited that he sustained a muscle strain during his training and would not be able to compete in the tournament.

“Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury. Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June. Thank you for all your support! ” tweeted the Olympic champion.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist became World No 1 in men’s javelin throw as per the latest rankings released by World Athletics.

Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Tokyo Olympics, leads reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada by 22 points.

Chopra began his 2023 season by winning the first Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 6 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m.

The 25-year-old Indian is yet to confirm if he would be fit to participate at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.