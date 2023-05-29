Athletics

Neeraj Chopra withdraws from FBK Games due to muscle strain

Neeraj Chopra withdrew from the FBK Games, an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, which is to take place on June 4.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 29 May, 2023 15:45 IST
Chennai 29 May, 2023 15:45 IST
Neeraj Chopra of India in action.

Neeraj Chopra of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Neeraj Chopra withdrew from the FBK Games, an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, which is to take place on June 4.

Neeraj Chopra withdrew from the FBK Games, an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, which is to take place on June 4.

Chopra cited that he sustained a muscle strain during his training and would not be able to compete in the tournament.

Also Read
Venizelia-Chania 2023: Selva P Thirumaran wins triple jump silver, breaks Jr. National Record

“Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury. Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June. Thank you for all your support! ” tweeted the Olympic champion.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist became World No 1 in men’s javelin throw as per the latest rankings released by World Athletics.

Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Tokyo Olympics, leads reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada by 22 points.

Chopra began his 2023 season by winning the first Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 6 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m.

The 25-year-old Indian is yet to confirm if he would be fit to participate at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us