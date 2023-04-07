Athletics

World steeplechase champion Jeruto suspended in doping case

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit, a notice of charge has been issued against Jeruto for the use of a prohibited substance or method.

AP
07 April, 2023 20:21 IST
07 April, 2023 20:21 IST
Jeruto won the African championship gold medal in the steeplechase in 2016 and the Diamond League title in 2021, both while representing Kenya.

Jeruto won the African championship gold medal in the steeplechase in 2016 and the Diamond League title in 2021, both while representing Kenya. | Photo Credit: Gregory Bull

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit, a notice of charge has been issued against Jeruto for the use of a prohibited substance or method.

Norah Jeruto, the Kenya-born runner who won world championship gold for Kazakhstan in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last year, has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday.

Also Read
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

A notice of charge has been issued against Jeruto for the use of a prohibited substance or method, according to an entry on the website of the AIU, which oversees doping cases in track and field.

The AIU indicated the case involves her athlete biological passport, a mechanism for tracking competitors’ blood values over a long period to flag up signs of possible doping.

A provisional suspension means she cannot compete until the case is resolved.

Jeruto won the African championship gold medal in the steeplechase in 2016 and the Diamond League title in 2021, both while representing Kenya.

She switched allegiance to Kazakhstan last year, having missed the Tokyo Olympics while she waited for the switch to take effect, and won the Central Asian nation’s first ever world track and field gold medal in championship-record time in Eugene, Oregon, last year.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us