Ostrava Golden Spike: Kerley underlines his 100m credentials

Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m event at the Ostrava Golden Spike in 9.96 seconds, while taking two notable scalps in fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17).

Kerley, world bronze medallist in 400m in 2019, posted a 9.91 a month ago and showed it was no fluke on Wednesday with a controlled run and strong last 20 metres to leave Gatlin flailing.

Kerley is one of only three men to have gone sub-10 for the 100m, sub-20 for 200m and sub-44 for 400m - joining Wayde van Niekerk and Michael Norman. He will also run the 200m at the Ostrava meet.

Additionally, there were impressive performances by two British teenagers over 800 metres.

Keely Hodgkinson, 19, broke two minutes outside for the first time with a hugely impressive 1:58.89 to win the women's race.

Max Burgin, who turns 19 on Thursday, then destroyed the field with a brilliant front running performance to win in 1:44.14 - another massive personal best and the world leading time this year.

Jessie Knight also ran a personal best to take the women's 400m hurdles in 54.74.