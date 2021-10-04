Athletics Athletics No surgery for Paralympics bronze winner Sharad, two-month rest advised The-29-year-old Kumar had undergone a few tests after he was admitted to the All India Institute of medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to chest congestion on September 16. PTI New Delhi 04 October, 2021 20:41 IST Kumar had undergone a few tests after he was admitted to the AIIMS due to chest congestion on September 16. - PTI PTI New Delhi 04 October, 2021 20:41 IST Tokyo Paralympics bronze medal-winning high jumper Sharad Kumar is a relieved man as he will not need a surgery and has been advised two-month complete rest along with medication after he was diagnosed with heart inflammation last month.The-29-year-old Kumar had undergone a few tests after he was admitted to the All India Institute of medical Sciences (AIIMS) here due to chest congestion on September 16.He was discharged after a few days but had undergone a few tests to decide on the future course of action after being diagnosed with heart inflammation."(After the test results) the doctor said there is confirmed swelling (of the heart) and I will need two months rest. I will also be on medication," said Kumar on Monday.READ| Beijing Winter Olympics only with spectators from mainland China, says IOC "Thankfully, I will need any surgery. I was under stress worrying about that only, thinking it would impact my sports career. So, I am very much relieved," he added.The Patna-born athlete, who resides in Delhi, said doctors had advised him to remain under complete rest without any kind of "straining and exhaustion".READ| Commonwealth Games 2022: Queen's Baton Relay to be in India from January 12 to 15 Kumar, whose left leg was paralysed after he was administered a spurious polio vaccine as a toddler, had won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31 with an effort of 1.83m.He had competed in the T-42 final in Tokyo last month despite suffering a knee injury while training before his event. He later revealed he was on the verge of pulling out of the competition.He is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion and also a world silver medallist (2019).The T-42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :