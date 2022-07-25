Athletics

World Athletics to introduce repechage rounds at Paris 2024 Olympics

In the new repechage format, athletes who do not qualify by place in round one heats, will have a second chance to qualify for the semifinals by participating in repechage heats.

Team Sportstar
25 July, 2022 13:57 IST
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: CARMEN MANDATO

The World Athletics Council on Monday approved an innovation to the regular competition format for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, introducing a repechage round to all individual track events from 200m to 1500m in distance, including the hurdles events.

This will replace the former system of athletes advancing through fastest times (q) in addition to the top placings in the first round heats (Q).

These events will now have four rounds – round one, repechage round, semifinals and the final, with schedules varying according to the specific nature of the event.

Also Read
World Athletics Championships: Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault record, Amusan wins 100m hurdles, Ingebrigtsen bags 5,000m gold

The new format means that every athlete competing in the events with a repechage round will have at least two races at the Olympics.

As the 100m already has preliminary heats, before round one, the repechage will not be introduced in this event. In addition, the repechage will not be introduced in distance events as the need for proper recovery between rounds makes the format impractical.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said, “After consulting with our athletes and broadcasters, we believe this is an innovation which will make progression in these events more straightforward for athletes and will build anticipation for fans and broadcasters.

“The repechage rounds will give more exposure to our sport during the peak Olympic period and will be carefully scheduled to ensure that every event on our Olympic programme retains its share of the spotlight.”

The final regulations of the format, including the timetable as well as system of advancement in each event, will be announced well in advance of the Olympic Games.

