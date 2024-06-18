MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah won’t defend 200m title at Games

Thompson-Herah, the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo, finished last in her season-opening 100m last month.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 11:39 IST , Bangalore - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Five-times Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah will not defend her 200m title at next month’s Paris Games. | Photo Credit: AP
Five-times Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah will not defend her 200m title at next month’s Paris Games after opting not to compete in the event at the upcoming Jamaican trials.

The sprinter is only registered to compete in the 100m at the June 27-30 Jamaican Athletics Championships. The deadline to register passed on Monday.

Thompson-Herah, the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo, finished last in her season-opening 100m last month, clocking 11.30 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

ALSO READ | Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Paris Olympics to avoid risking health

She last competed in the 200m in April 2023 and appeared to sustain an injury during the 100m at the NYC Grand Prix earlier this month, finishing in 11.48.

The 31-year-old appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach in November following her split with Shanikie Osbourne.

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics takes place from August 1-11 at the Stade de France.

