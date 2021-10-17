Athletics Athletics Kenya's Rotich, Ethiopian Memuye win Paris Marathon Rotich set a course record as he crossed the line in two hours four minutes 21 seconds to finish ahead of Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros. Kenya's Hillary Kipsambu came third. Reuters PARIS 17 October, 2021 15:37 IST Rotich (left) and Memuye stand on the podium after winning the Paris Marathon on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters PARIS 17 October, 2021 15:37 IST Kenya's Elisha Rotich won the men's race and Ethiopia's Tigist Memuye topped the women's podium at the Paris Marathon on Sunday.Rotich set a course record as he crossed the line in two hours four minutes 21 seconds to finish ahead of Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros. Kenya's Hillary Kipsambu came third.ALSO READ | 'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop In the women's race, Memuye ran a time of two hours 26 minutes and 12 seconds. Yenenesh Dinkesa and Fantu Jimma came second and third as Ethiopians swept the podium places.The Paris Marathon, featuring 60,000 participants from 145 countries, was initially scheduled for April 11 this year, but was delayed by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :