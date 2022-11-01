Athletics

Pune Half Marathon announces prize money of Rs 27.57 lakh for its third edition

The Pune Half Marathon is set to make a comeback after two years with its third edition on November 27, 2022 with prize money of approximately Rs 28 lakh, up from INR 21 lakhs in the second edition

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 12:15 IST
Pune Half Marathon 2018.

Pune Half Marathon 2018. | Photo Credit: BAPHM

The Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon(BAPHM) is set to make a comeback after two years with its third edition on November 27, 2022 with prize money of approximately Rs 28 lakh, up from INR 21 lakhs in the second edition.

The race has also come up with an Rs 10 lakh prize money for national records in the half marathon category, for both men and women. 

The half marathon features primarily four categories, which include the half  marathon (21.1 km), a 10 km run, a 5 km run and a 3 km (family and fun) run. 

“It gives us  immense pleasure to announce the return of the BAPHM, the most  spectacular and eagerly awaited road-running event of the city. We promise  our participants, volunteers and spectators that their wait of two years will be  made worthwhile with a best-in-class experience this year, “said, Mr. Vikas Singh, CEO APG Running and Fitpage.

“For the first time, we are introducing the fitpage app, a robust technology driven endurance-first platform, to ensure that participants understand their current fitness levels better and start training using methods that are best suited for each individual. We are confident that the third BAPHM is destined for a grand success.”

The first edition of the BAPHM saw over 15,000 registrations and the second, held back in 2019, saw more than 20,000 running enthusiasts participate.  While multiple Olympic medallist Dr. Jack Daniels and legendary American distance runner Ryan Hall associated with the BAPHM in its first edition,  Kenyan Janet Cherobon-Bawcom, the 2011 Boston Half Marathon Champion, was the brand ambassador in the second edition.

