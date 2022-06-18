Former javelin throw national record-holder Rajender fails dope test, suspended for four years

Former javelin throw national record holder Rajender Singh has tested positive for a banned substance in an out of competition test conducted in April last year.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, founded by World Athletics a few years ago to combat doping in the sport, reveals in its new list that the test was taken on April 30 last year and that the javelin thrower has now been suspended for four years till July 22, 2025.

A senior coach from the Patiala National camp confirmed the development on Saturday and said that Rajender was the national record holder before Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympic champion who recently improved it to 89.30m in Finland.

Rajender, from Haryana, represented the country in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, where he was sixth, and at the Incheon Asiad finishing 11. He was also fourth in the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games. His last competition was in June 2021 at the inter-State Nationals in Patiala where he was third.

Rajender broke Anil Kumar Singh’s seven-year-old national record in 2015 with an 82.23m throw, his personal best, at the National Games in Thiruvananthapuram and Chopra bettered for the first time it in 2016.