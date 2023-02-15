Athletics

Ram Baboo, Manju Rani break national records in 35km race walk

Baboo finished the race in two hours, 31 minutes, and 36 seconds, breaking his previous national record of 2:36.34 set at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar in 2022.

Team Sportstar
15 February, 2023 14:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ram Baboo pushed past the finish line in 2:36:34 seconds, smashing the old national record of Haryana’s Juned Khan (2:40:16) by 3.7 minutes, at the National Games in Gujarat this week.

FILE PHOTO: Ram Baboo pushed past the finish line in 2:36:34 seconds, smashing the old national record of Haryana's Juned Khan (2:40:16) by 3.7 minutes, at the National Games in Gujarat this week. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Baboo finished the race in two hours, 31 minutes, and 36 seconds, breaking his previous national record of 2:36.34 set at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar in 2022.

Ram Baboo pummelled his personal best to set a new national record in the men’s 35km race walk event en route to winning gold at the 10th National Open Race Walking Championship in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh racewalker finished the race in two hours, 31 minutes, and 36 seconds, breaking his previous national record of 2:36.34 set at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar in 2022.

Juned Khan of Haryana finished second with a time of 2:36:04, while Chandan Singh of Uttarakhand was placed third in the men’s category.

Manju Rani from Punjab, meanwhile, broke the women’s national record by finishing the race in two hours, 57 minutes and 54 seconds. Payal of Uttarakhand (3:05:34) and Bandana Patel of Uttar Pradesh (3:11:35) round out the top three places in the women’s category.

The results:
35 KM Men:
Gold - Ram Baboo (UP) 2:31:36
Silver - Juned (Haryana) 2:36:04
Bronze - Chandan Singh (Uttarakhand) 2:36:55
35 KM Women:
Gold - Manju Rani (Punjab) 2:57:54
Silver - Payal (Uttarakhand) 3:05:34
Bronze - Bandana Patel (UP) 3:11:35

