Ram Baboo, Manju Rani break national records in 35km race walk

Ram Baboo pummelled his personal best to set a new national record in the men’s 35km race walk event en route to winning gold at the 10th National Open Race Walking Championship in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh racewalker finished the race in two hours, 31 minutes, and 36 seconds, breaking his previous national record of 2:36.34 set at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar in 2022.

Juned Khan of Haryana finished second with a time of 2:36:04, while Chandan Singh of Uttarakhand was placed third in the men’s category.

Manju Rani from Punjab, meanwhile, broke the women’s national record by finishing the race in two hours, 57 minutes and 54 seconds. Payal of Uttarakhand (3:05:34) and Bandana Patel of Uttar Pradesh (3:11:35) round out the top three places in the women’s category.