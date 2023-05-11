Athletics

Coach Reider resolves sexual misconduct case: Attorney

Reider acknowledged a “consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance”.

Denver 11 May, 2023 11:32 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Rana Reider has resolved his sexual misconduct case with the US Centre for SafeSport on May 10, 2023.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Rana Reider has resolved his sexual misconduct case with the US Centre for SafeSport on May 10, 2023.

American track and field coach Rana Reider has resolved his sexual misconduct case with the US Centre for SafeSport and will continue to coach after agreeing to a one-year probation, his legal team said on Wednesday.

Reider acknowledged a “consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance” but was not found in violation of any other sexual misconduct claims for which he was under investigation, his attorney said.

He denied wrongdoing when the allegations came to light.

“From the beginning, we demanded this case to be properly vetted,” said Reider’s attorney, Ryan Stevens. “Rana was candid and cooperative.”

US SafeSport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reider, a prominent coach who has worked with twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor of the United States and Canada’s Olympic 200 metres gold medallist Andre de Grasse, will also complete an online SafeSport Education as part of his probation.

