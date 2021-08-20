Shaili Singh reaches long jump final in World Athletics U20 Championships

Shaili Singh has qualified for the final of Women's Long Jump in World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. Shaili's best of 6.40m, her third attempt, surpassed the automatic qualification mark of 6.35m.

She is the under-18 World No. 2 this year, the under-20 Indian record holder and the National champion in the women's section. With her 6.48m at the inter-State Nationals in June, the 17-year-old is the fifth-best jumper in the Worlds' entry list but appears capable of much more.

Indians has won just two golds at the under-20 Worlds and they came in the last two editions, through javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (2016) and quartermiler Hima Das (2018).