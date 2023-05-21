Athletics

Long jumper Shaili Singh finishes 3rd at Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Japan

This was Shaili’s first international meet in 2023, and she produced a commendable performance, leaping 6.65m in her third attempt.

Yokohama, Japan 21 May, 2023 11:56 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shaili Singh in action at the Indian Grand Prix-4 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

FILE PHOTO: Shaili Singh in action at the Indian Grand Prix-4 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Indian athlete Shaili Singh notched up a third-place finish in the women’s long jump event at Seiko Golden Grand Prix, a Continental Tour Gold event, here on Sunday.

This was Shaili’s first international meet in 2023, and she produced a commendable performance, leaping 6.65m in her third attempt.

This was also the best jump by an Indian woman at an overseas competition in nearly two decades. In 2004, Shaili’s mentor Anju Bobby George jumped 6.83m at the Athens Olympics to own the record for the best leap by an Indian at an international meet.

19-year-old Shaili, who trains under Robert Bobby George, the husband of legendary long jumper Anju George, achieved her personal best (6.76m) in April 2023 at the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru. It hoisted Shaili to second-best in the all-time Indian list – only behind Anju – and the world leader in the outdoor competition this season.

Shaili, who won a bronze medal at the World Athletic U20 Championships in 2021 with a jump of 6.59m, has been considered the heir apparent of Anju, who scouted the girl from Jhansi in Vijayawada during a national athletics event.

