Ultra runner Sorokin improves own 100km record

 Lithuanian ultra marathon runner Aleksandr Sorokin bettered his own 100km world record by six seconds in the city of Vilnius in his home country, organisers said on Sunday.

Reuters
Bengaluru 14 May, 2023 19:42 IST
The 41-year old covered the distance in six hours, five minutes and 35 seconds to improve on his previous mark, set in April last year.

“I am extremely happy that I managed to break a world record and that I did so in my native city. Vilnius is the city where I started running and it’s my great pleasure to thank it by making history right here,” Sorokin said.

Sorokin holds a number of records, including for distances run over six, 12 and 24 hours. 

