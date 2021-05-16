Sprinter Bromell continues comeback to win Track Meet 100 metres

World leader Trayvon Bromell put up another blistering sub-10-second performance to win the Track Meet 100 metres in Irvine, California, on Saturday, an auspicious sign as he prepares for next month's U.S. Olympic trials.

The 25-year-old Bromell outclassed the competition with a time of 9.92 to win by three-tenths of a second, just short of his season best of 9.88.

"This week has been a real hard week for me for training," Bromell said in a televised interview. "I can’t let off, I can’t stop thinking about what (God) wants me to do."

The race marked his latest chapter in a remarkable comeback since he was carried off the track at the 2016 Rio Games with an Achilles injury and missed two years of racing rebuilding his body.

Fellow Olympians fine-tuned their form, with opportunities to compete dwindling ahead of the July 23 start of the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games.

Jamaican Omar McLeod, who earned a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won the 110 metres hurdles in 13.11, defeating a high-class field that included 2012 London Games gold medalist Aries Merritt.

"Feeling good to be back out there –- thank God for health," said McLeod, 27, who won the event at the 2017 world championships as well. "I have mad respect for everyone out there."

Olympic gold medalist Matt Centrowitz won the 1,500 metres by more than a second with a time of 3:35.26.