Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to run 400m flat at Paris Diamond League

McLaughlin-Levrone who set a remarkable one-lap hurdles record of 50.68 seconds at last year’s world championships in Eugene, last competed in a Diamond League event in Europe in 2019.

Paris 22 May, 2023 21:46 IST
McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the Women’s world athlete of the Year award in 2022, had previously delayed her return initially scheduled for Los Angeles on May 27.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world-record holder, will run the women’s 400m flat at the Paris Diamond League meeting next month, organisers announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old American, who set a remarkable one-lap hurdles record of 50.68 seconds at last year’s world championships in Eugene, last competed in a Diamond League event in Europe in 2019.

McLaughlin-Levrone also won both 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

She has only run once this season, a 60m indoor race in Boston in February.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the Women’s world athlete of the Year award in 2022, had previously delayed her return initially scheduled for Los Angeles on May 27.

She will line up alongside Olympic 400m silver medallist Mariledy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in Paris on June 9.

McLaughlin-Levrone is yet to announce which events she will compete in at this year’s world championships to be held in Budapest from August 19-27.

