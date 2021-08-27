More Sports Athletics Athletics TNAA felicitates Olympians and World U-20 participants The Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA) rewarded the athletes with cash awards ranging between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 20,000. Team Sportstar Chennai 27 August, 2021 22:43 IST The Tokyo Olympics and World under-20 athletic championship athletes during the felicitation ceremony. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar Chennai 27 August, 2021 22:43 IST The Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA), in association with Casagrand, on Friday felicitated athletes hailing from the State, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics and in the World under-20 championships in Nairobi recently, with cash awards.Tokyo Olympians P. Naganathan (4x400m men’s relay), V. Revathi, V. Subha and S. Dhanalakshmi (all 4x400m mixed relay) were given Rs.1 lakh each. S. Barath, who was part of the bronzewinning 4x400m mixed relay team in Nairobi, was also given Rs. 1 lakh while other participants — M. Donald (triple jump), S. Nagarjunan (4x400m relay) were given Rs.50,000 each.READ: Junior athletes felicitated for World Championship heroicsArokia Rajiv, who was part of the 4x400m men’s relay and 4x400m mixed relay team at Tokyo, was unable to come. Coaches were honoured with ₹20,000 each.Subha and Dhanalakshmi said they are expecting an appointment letter from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board as promised by the State Government.Barath’s roadmapBarath was the toast of the media. The 18-year-old Villupuram native said it will take three months for the ankle injury to heal.“I will take part in the U-19 World next year in Cali, Colombia. But my main focus is the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he said.C. Latha, TNAA secretary, said private coaches who have produced athletes like Barath and others but don’t have a NIS degree should be allowed inside stadiums supported by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.W.I. Davaram, TNAA president, also spoke. V. Meyyanathan, minister of youth welfare and sports, was the chief guest. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :