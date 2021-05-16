More Sports Athletics Athletics High jumper Tejaswin Shankar clinches gold at outdoor meet in U.S. In his finest performance this season, Tejaswin claims a gold medal at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Manhattan, U.S. PTI NEW DELHI 16 May, 2021 14:42 IST High jumper Tejaswin Shankar is pursuing business administration on a scholarship at the Kansas State University. - SANDEEP SAXENA PTI NEW DELHI 16 May, 2021 14:42 IST Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has claimed a gold medal at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Manhattan, U.S.Representing Kansas State University, Tejaswin cleared 2.28 metres on Saturday, creating a facility record. This was also Tejaswin's finest performance this season, but he fell a centimetre short of his personal best and the current national record of 2.29m which he created in 2018.ALSO READ - Karthik hopeful of picking Tokyo ticketUniversity of Oklahoma's Vernon Turner (2.25m) and Texas Tech University's Jequan Hogan (2.11m) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.This was Tejaswin's second successive gold at the event.He claimed the top honours in 2019 as well while the event could not be held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old has been in the U.S. since 2017 when he joined the Kansas State University to pursue business administration on a scholarship. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.