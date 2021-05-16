High jumper Tejaswin Shankar clinches gold at outdoor meet in U.S.

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has claimed a gold medal at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Manhattan, U.S.

Representing Kansas State University, Tejaswin cleared 2.28 metres on Saturday, creating a facility record. This was also Tejaswin's finest performance this season, but he fell a centimetre short of his personal best and the current national record of 2.29m which he created in 2018.

University of Oklahoma's Vernon Turner (2.25m) and Texas Tech University's Jequan Hogan (2.11m) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

This was Tejaswin's second successive gold at the event.

He claimed the top honours in 2019 as well while the event could not be held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old has been in the U.S. since 2017 when he joined the Kansas State University to pursue business administration on a scholarship.