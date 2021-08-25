More Sports Athletics Athletics Olympic champion Thompson-Herah keeping Flo-Jo's time in view Given the perfect conditions, Elaine Thompson-Herah believes she can break Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old record in the 100 meters. PTI Lausanne 25 August, 2021 22:19 IST Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica crosses the finish line first to win the gold medal in the women's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. - REUTERS PTI Lausanne 25 August, 2021 22:19 IST Given the perfect conditions, Elaine Thompson-Herah believes she can break Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old record in the 100 meters.Don't expect it to happen in Lausanne on Thursday at the Athletissima with the forecast predicting 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) at race time — cooler than ideal temperatures to break the record of 10.49 seconds."It is in my reach. On a perfect day, and perfect weather if I get that, I would definitely challenge it,” the Jamaican sprinter said Wednesday, four days after running 10.54 — the second-fastest women’s 100 of all-time — at the Prefontaine meeting in Eugene, Oregon.The temperature was only around 26 degrees C (79 degrees F) in Eugene on Saturday afternoon when she ran 0.07 quicker than her previous best, which came when she defended her Olympic title on the fast track in Tokyo.READ: Thompson-Herah posts second-fastest 100m ever in speedy Pre-Classic"I tell myself, (the temperature) doesn’t matter,” she said. “Going to Prefontaine there was no intention of breaking that world record. It was a normal work day for me. If it doesn’t happen this season, I’m fine with the time that I have got right now.” If Thompson-Herah does not set the record in the season-ending meets on the Diamond League circuit, she could peak next year back in Eugene at the world championships in July."She is a good inspiration to the sport,” Thompson-Herah said when asked about Flo-Jo’s legacy in track and field. “How she ran her races, they were so easy and smooth. So I try to do pretty much the same." The top six finishers from Tokyo will all line up in Lausanne, including silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was also second to her Jamaican teammate on Saturday in Eugene.“I definitely have not run my best race as yet,” said Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion who ran her lifetime-best 10.63 this year at the age of 34.“Seeing women’s sprinting at the level it is at is truly remarkable,” she said. “I’m glad I am able to be in that conversation.” A stellar Athletissima lineup will have a near sold-out crowd of about 12,000 to see a slew of Olympic champions and world record holders at the first major European meet since the Tokyo Games.“We haven’t had a full stadium for a couple of years or so,” Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis said. “It’s just more fun." Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :