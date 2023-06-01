Magazine

Triple jumpers Unnikrishnan, Aboobacker win bronze at international meets

India’s Karthik Unnikrishnan finished third in the Papaflessia International Athletics Meeting 2023 at the Ethnikon Stadium, Kalamata, Greece on Thursday.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 15:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Abdulla Aboobacker (Right) in action.
| Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abdulla Aboobacker (Right) in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Karthik Unnikrishnan finished third in the Papaflessia International Athletics Meeting 2023 at the Ethnikon Stadium, Kalamata, Greece on Thursday.

Unnikrishnan missed out on gold by 0.1 m as he registered the best jump of 16.05m to bag a bronze medal.

Abdulla Aboobacker also won a bronze medal in the men’s triple jump at the Montreuil International Meeting 2023 at Stade des Grands Pechers in France.

Aboobacker recorded his season best jump (16.80m) for a podium finish.

more to follow

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
