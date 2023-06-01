Triple jumpers Unnikrishnan, Aboobacker win bronze at international meets

Published : Jun 01, 2023 15:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Abdulla Aboobacker (Right) in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Karthik Unnikrishnan finished third in the Papaflessia International Athletics Meeting 2023 at the Ethnikon Stadium, Kalamata, Greece on Thursday.

Unnikrishnan missed out on gold by 0.1 m as he registered the best jump of 16.05m to bag a bronze medal.

Abdulla Aboobacker also won a bronze medal in the men’s triple jump at the Montreuil International Meeting 2023 at Stade des Grands Pechers in France.

Aboobacker recorded his season best jump (16.80m) for a podium finish.

more to follow