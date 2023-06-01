Triple jumpers Unnikrishnan, Aboobacker win bronze at international meets

India’s Karthik Unnikrishnan finished third in the Papaflessia International Athletics Meeting 2023 at the Ethnikon Stadium, Kalamata, Greece on Thursday.
Unnikrishnan missed out on gold by 0.1 m as he registered the best jump of 16.05m to bag a bronze medal.
Abdulla Aboobacker also won a bronze medal in the men’s triple jump at the Montreuil International Meeting 2023 at Stade des Grands Pechers in France.
Aboobacker recorded his season best jump (16.80m) for a podium finish.
more to follow
