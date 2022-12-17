Athletics

Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya gets 3-year ban for EPO

AP
MONACO 17 December, 2022
Aras Kaya of Turkey competes at the Men’s 10,000m final of the European Cup Pace 2022 in France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya has been banned for three years after testing positive for EPO at a recent 10-kilometre race, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The 28-year-old Kenya native admitted using recombinant erythropoietin at the race in Romania in September. Blood doping is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The violation carries a four-year ban but Kaya received a one-year reduction because he “returned a signed admission” on the day he was notified of the test result, the AIU said. His suspension commenced Dec. 4.

Kaya competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he was eliminated in the heats.

