Athletics

Uganda's Kiplimo breaks half-marathon record in Lisbon

Kiplimo, a 10,000m bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics this year, broke the record set by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia in 2020.

Reuters
21 November, 2021 18:40 IST

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race.

Kiplimo, a 10,000m bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics this year, broke the record set by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia in 2020.

Kiplimo looked set for a sub-57-minute finish when he clocked 40 minutes 27 seconds at the 15-kilometre mark.

But the 21-year-old eased up with no challengers in sight, winning the race by more than two minutes with Ethiopia's Esa Huseyidin Mohamed second in 59:39.