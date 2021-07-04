More Sports Athletics Athletics Revathi wins women's 400m trials, Dhanalakshmi finishes third V. Revathi won the trials in 53.55s, while V. Suba finished second. Jisna Mathew and V.K. Vismaya, the two big names who are coming back from injuries, finished fourth and sixth. Stan Rayan Kochi 04 July, 2021 22:19 IST File picture of V. Revathi. - G. Moorthy Stan Rayan Kochi 04 July, 2021 22:19 IST S. Dhanalakshmi, the 100m champion in the recent inter-State Nationals and the Federation Cup, provided the big surprise by finishing third in the women’s 400m trials in Patiala on Sunday evening. The trials were held to select the three girls (including a reserve) for the 4x400m mixed relay team for this month’s Tokyo Olympics.READ: Priya Mohan left out of relay teamV. Revathi won the trials in 53.55s, while V. Suba finished second. Jisna Mathew and V.K. Vismaya, the two big names who are coming back from injuries, finished fourth and sixth while the consistent M.R. Poovamma did not run the event.A trial for three athletes was also held to pick the reserves for the men’s 4x400m relay and Sarthak Bhambri topped the event.The Athletics Federation of India's selection committee will now finalise the two relay teams. The deadline for sending the entries for the Olympics is July 5.The results of trials:400m: Women: 1. V. Revathi (53.55s), 2. V. Suba (54.26), 3. S. Dhanalakshmi (54.27), 4. Jisna Mathew (54.31), 5. Kiran (55.21), 6. V.K. Vismaya (55.34).Men: 1. Sarthak Bhambri (47.73s), 2. Alex Antony (47.83), 3. P. Naganathan (48.24). Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :