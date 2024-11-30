 />
Asian Games gold medallist Vismaya vows to clear her name of doping charges

The National Anti-Doping Agency informed Vismaya in September that her urine sample contained Clomiphene which comes under the hormone and metabolic modulators category which is prohibited at all times.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 22:37 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: Indian quarter-miler VK Vismaya was provisionally suspended earlier this year after returning positive for a banned substance.
File photo: Indian quarter-miler VK Vismaya was provisionally suspended earlier this year after returning positive for a banned substance. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File photo: Indian quarter-miler VK Vismaya was provisionally suspended earlier this year after returning positive for a banned substance. | Photo Credit: AFP

Asian Games 4x400m relay gold-winning quarter-miler VK Vismaya, who was provisionally suspended earlier this year after returning positive for a banned substance, has vowed to clear her name from the doping charges.

Vismaya, who was a part of the Indian women’s quartet that won gold in the 4x400m relay in the Jakarta Asian Games, also claimed that she had submitted Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) during the dope sample collection, which, if proven, may help her in her case.

The 27-year-old Vismaya’s urine sample was collected at her home in Perumbavur, near Kochi, in an out-of-competition test on August 15 and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) informed the athlete in September that her urine sample contained Clomiphene which comes under the hormone and metabolic modulators category which is prohibited at all times.

Clomiphene is a non-steroidal medication used clinically to induce ovulation in women, and Vismaya said she had taken it as a fertility drug.

“I want to clarify that I was prescribed this medication by my doctor for a legitimate medical purpose -- pregnancy treatment. It had absolutely nothing to do with performance,” Vismaya wrote on her social media handle.

“Clomifene is in a class of medications called ovulatory stimulant. It works by helping your body produce an egg ( ovulation), which increase the chances of pregnancy,” she said.

“I fully disclosed all medications I was taking on the doping control form. I’ve submitted all required documents, TUE, medical records, and proofs to concerned authority demonstrating the legitimate medical purpose of my treatment,” said Vismaya.

The bone of contention could be whether she had applied for the TUE before the dope test or not.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics: Anti-war protestor gets 8,000-euro fine for attempt to disrupt men’s 100m final

Vismaya said throughout her athletics career she had “never taken shortcuts or compromised my values to enhance my performance.”

“... 11 years into my career, I’m faced with a challenge that undermines everything I’ve worked for. The recent doping allegations have cast a shadow on my hard-earned achievements, and I’m determined to clear my name. As a professional athlete, I’ve always upheld the values of fair play and integrity,” she said.

“I trust myself and my integrity. I did nothing wrong, and I will not let these allegations define me. I will stand tall, fight for my truth, and emerge stronger,” she added.

Visamaya was also a member of the teams that clinched silver medals in both the women’s 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

She said from 2019 onwards, she was part of NADA’s Registered Testing Pool and she cooperated fully with the testing procedures.

“During all this time, I provided numerous samples, both in-competition and out-of-competition and none of them showed any presence of banned substances. I have always been committed to clean sports,” she said.

On June 27, Vismaya participated in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships but she could not complete her race due to a soleus muscle (that runs along the back side of her lower leg) injury. This was her last competition before her urine sample was collected on August 15.

“As an athlete and an individual, I want to emphasize that pregnancy is not a disease or a mistake. It’s a deliberate choice ... I expect the same respect and consideration from everyone for my personal choices and decisions,” Vismaya said.

“... I’m currently pregnant and navigating the emotional ups and downs that come with it. Being pregnant and dealing with these allegations simultaneously has been a significant emotional challenge,” she added.

Vismaya’s case will now be heard by the NADA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). If proven guilty, she will face a maximum ban of four years.

