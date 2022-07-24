World Athletics Championships 2022: Indian men finish 12th in 4x400m relay heats 

India’s Rajesh Ramesh got off to a slow start as the Indian men's 4x400m relay team finished last in their heat and second last overall clocking 3:07.29 at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, and Naganathan Pandi are the other Indians to run the relay.

The United States, the global superpower in the men's 4x400 metres relay, moved impressively into the final with a timing of 2:58.96.

The United States has won seven of the past eight world titles and eight of the past 10 Olympic golds as it has avoided the baton mishaps that have so often dogged the sprint relay team.

Elija Godwin, Veron Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Trevor Bassitt clocked two minutes, 58.96 seconds and they have newly-crowned individual champion Michael Norman and Champion Allison, fourth in the final, to come in the team for Sunday's final.

Also Read Neeraj Chopra scripts history, wins silver in World Athletics Championships 2022

Yuki Nakajima ran a storming last leg to force his way past Trinidad and Tobago and then Jamaica to snatch second in that heat - though all three went through. Japan has never won a medal in the event at World Championships or Olympics.

Belgium, featuring the evergreen Borlee brothers Dylan and Kevin, won the second semi, with the Czech Republic, Poland and France also advancing.

Botswana, Olympic bronze medallists last year, were leading the second semi coming into the second changeover but dropped the baton to end their hopes.

(With inputs from Reuters)