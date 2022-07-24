Athletics

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, wins silver in World Athletics Championships 2022

Neeraj’s silver in the javelin throw final ends India’s 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Team Sportstar
24 July, 2022 08:20 IST
Neeraj Chopra in action at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra in action at the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: David J. Phillip

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships final on Sunday with an 88.13m throw.

Grenadian Anderson Peters, the defending champion, clinched the gold medal with a giant 90.54 metres effort. Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

With Neeraj’s silver India’s 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships comes to an end. Long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal - bronze - in Paris 2003.

Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth-round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Chopra had won Indian athletics’ maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Meanwhile, compatriot Rohit Yadav failed to make the top-eight, having registered a best attempt of 78.72 after the first three throws. He finished 10th.

