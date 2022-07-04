AFI Selection Trial: Jeswin fails in bid to make the Indian team for World Athletics Championships

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin failed in his bid to get into the Indian team for the World Athletics Championships on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu athlete, who needed to jump "close to" 8.10m to qualify, could only jump 7.99m at the selection trials held at the newly laid synthetic track at LNCPE Kariyavattom.

Jeswin struggled with his run up and managed to hit the take off board only twice during his six attempts. Though he managed to cross 7.90m thrice, Aldrin couldn't reach anywhere near the qualifying mark.

A disappointed Aldrin later said he tried his best though he wasn't fully fit. "Obviously, I am disappointed. I thought the conditions were perfect but I was not at my best physically as I had just recovered from a bout of fever. The four days of travelling took its toll as I felt very weak during the jumps,'' he said.

Earlier, Aishwarya Mishra clocked a modest 53.15s in the women's 400m selection trials while in the men's 400m, Arokiya Rajiv came up with a mediocre timing of 47.89s.