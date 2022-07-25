World records broken at the World Athletics Championships

The recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon which was held from July 18-24 saw several exciting races, throws and thrilling photo finishes.

However, there were only two world records broken this championships.

1) Armand Duplantis (pole vault)

The Swede broke his pole vault world record by crossing 6.21m and winning gold at the worlds. In March this year, he set a world record of 6.20m which he had set at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

It’s the third time Duplantis broke a world record this year, on March 7, he jumped 6.19m at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting. Two weeks later, he yet again set another record of 6.20m and won gold.

BAUHAUS-Galan saw the Olympic champion break his outdoor world best of 6. 15m in 2020, by 6.16 m on June 30.

6⃣.2⃣1⃣ @mondohoss600 🇸🇪 breaks his own WORLD RECORD and claims his first world pole vault title!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/9nRZLWLzTM — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

Mondo crossed 6.00m, followed by 6.06m - a championship record, going past Dmitri Markov’s 6.05m set in Edmonton in 2001. In an attempt to break his previous world record, he crossed 6.21m in his second attempt to improve his record by 1cm.

American Chris Nilsen jumped 5.94m to take silver while Philippines’ Ernest John Obiena took the bronze.

2) Sydney McLaughlin (400m hurdles)

Sydney McLaughlin became the first women hurdler to go under 51 secs in the 400m hurdles as she broke her world record with a timing of 50.68s at the worlds.

Before the worlds, she set a new world record at the 51.41s at the US Championships in June this year. Her competitors at the worlds- Femke Bol and former world champion Dalilah Muhammad were far behind her claiming silver and bronze in 52.27 and 53.13, respectively.

The Olympic champion won gold at Tokyo 2020 with a world record with a run of 51.46 secs.