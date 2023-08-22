MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Four: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles) and Krishan Kumar (men’s 800m) will be in action on day four of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 14:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji, the national record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, will begin her campaign at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji, the national record holder in women's 100m hurdles, will begin her campaign at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji, the national record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, will begin her campaign at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Jyothi Yarraji and Krishan Kumar will be in action on day four of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Asian Athletics Championships gold medallist Yarraji will take part in the women’s 100m hurdles heats. There will be a total of five heats and top four from every heat plus four fastest times will qualify for the semifinals. Yarraji is the national record holder with a timing of 12.78s.

Krishan Kumar will feature in the men’s 800m. The event has a total of seven heats. Top three from every heat plus the three fastest times will progress to the semifinals.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day four of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heat 4 - 10:34PM IST - Jyothi Yarraji (First four in each heat and four fastest times qualify for semifinals)

Men’s 800m Heat 1 - 10:50PM IST - Krishan Kumar (First three in each heat and three fastest times qualify for semifinals)

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Jyothi Yarraji

