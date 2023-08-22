World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Four: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

Jyothi Yarraji and Krishan Kumar will be in action on day four of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Asian Athletics Championships gold medallist Yarraji will take part in the women’s 100m hurdles heats. There will be a total of five heats and top four from every heat plus four fastest times will qualify for the semifinals. Yarraji is the national record holder with a timing of 12.78s.

Krishan Kumar will feature in the men’s 800m. The event has a total of seven heats. Top three from every heat plus the three fastest times will progress to the semifinals.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India? The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day four of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heat 4 - 10:34PM IST - Jyothi Yarraji (First four in each heat and four fastest times qualify for semifinals)

Men’s 800m Heat 1 - 10:50PM IST - Krishan Kumar (First three in each heat and three fastest times qualify for semifinals)