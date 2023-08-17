MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 110m hurdles

Grant Holloway, Rasheed Broadbell and Shunsuke Izumiya are the favourites for the gold medal in men’s 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 20:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Grant Holloway (centre) of the United States.
FILE PHOTO: Grant Holloway (centre) of the United States. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Grant Holloway (centre) of the United States. | Photo Credit: AP

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The Hungarian capital will see 40 athletes participating in the men’s 110m Hurdles. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal:

Grant Holloway

Holloway, a 25-year-old American, is the current World Champion, and has won it twice. Apart from that, he is also an Olympic Games silver medalist, and a Diamond League Final winner.

The current world number one recorded his personal best run of 12.81s (+1.8) in the US Olympic Trials in June 2021.

Season-best: 12.98s (-0.5) in Paris, France in June 2023

Rasheed Broadbell

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell.
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Jamaican, 22, is the current world number two, a Commonwealth Games winner, and a National Champion.

His personal best of 12.94s (+0.7) came very recently in July 2023 during the Jamaican Championships in Kingston.

Season-best: 12.94s (+0.7) at Kingston, Jamaica in July 2023

Shinsuke Izumiya

Shunsuke Izumiya during the JAAF Championships at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in 2022.
Shunsuke Izumiya during the JAAF Championships at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Shunsuke Izumiya during the JAAF Championships at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 23-year-old from Japan is a three-time National Champion, World U20 Championships bronze medalist, Asian U20 Championships bronze medalist, and a Diamond League meeting winner.

During the Japanese Championships in June 2023, Izumiya recorded his personal best of 13.04s (-0.9) in the 110m hurdles.

Season-best: 13.04s (-0.9) at Osaka, Japan in June

Cordell Tinch from the United States will be the player to watch out for and could be a dark horse of the event.

World Record: 12.80s (+0.3) (Aries Merritt at Bruxelles in 2012)
World Championships Record: 12.91s (+0.5) (Colin Jackson at Stuttgart in 1993)
Olympic Record: 12.91s (+0.3) (Xiang Liu at Athina in 2004)
World-leading performance in 2023: 12.94s (+0.7) (Rasheed Broadbell at Jamaican Championships in Kingston)

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 110m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  3. India seamer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex
    PTI
  4. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
  5. Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 110m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Kenyan sprinter Otieno eyes Olympic return after doping ban
    AFP
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Olympic sprint champ Jacobs yearns for ‘favourite’ tag
    AFP
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 400m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 110m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  3. India seamer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex
    PTI
  4. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
  5. Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment