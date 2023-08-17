World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 110m hurdles

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The Hungarian capital will see 40 athletes participating in the men’s 110m Hurdles. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal:

Grant Holloway

Holloway, a 25-year-old American, is the current World Champion, and has won it twice. Apart from that, he is also an Olympic Games silver medalist, and a Diamond League Final winner.

The current world number one recorded his personal best run of 12.81s (+1.8) in the US Olympic Trials in June 2021.

Season-best: 12.98s (-0.5) in Paris, France in June 2023

Rasheed Broadbell

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Jamaican, 22, is the current world number two, a Commonwealth Games winner, and a National Champion.

His personal best of 12.94s (+0.7) came very recently in July 2023 during the Jamaican Championships in Kingston.

Season-best: 12.94s (+0.7) at Kingston, Jamaica in July 2023

Shinsuke Izumiya

Shunsuke Izumiya during the JAAF Championships at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 23-year-old from Japan is a three-time National Champion, World U20 Championships bronze medalist, Asian U20 Championships bronze medalist, and a Diamond League meeting winner.

During the Japanese Championships in June 2023, Izumiya recorded his personal best of 13.04s (-0.9) in the 110m hurdles.

Season-best: 13.04s (-0.9) at Osaka, Japan in June

Cordell Tinch from the United States will be the player to watch out for and could be a dark horse of the event.