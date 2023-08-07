World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The men’s 1500m is set to be one of the most highly anticipated events in the Hungarian capital. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Ingebrigtsen is the reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 1500m. The 22-year-old holds the indoor world record for 1500m with a time of 3min 30.60sec which he achieved in Lievin, France in February 2022.

Ingebrigtsen is also a four-time European champion in the 1500m and the 5000m, winning gold in 2018 and 2022.

The Norwegian also holds the season best in 2023, running a 3:27.14 in Chorzów, Poland in July.

Mohamed Katir

Katir is a World Championships bronze medallist, securing third place in the 1500m in the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

Katir won gold in the 1500m at the 2023 European games held in Chorzow and is also a World Championship silver medallist in the 5000m.

The Spaniard holds the second best time this season, running a 3:28.89 in Oslo in June.

Timothy Cheruiyot

Timothy Cheruiyot won silver in the men’s 1500m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

The Kenyan also won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham and the 2017 World Championships in London.

Cheruiyot currently has a season’s best of 3:29.08 which is the fourth highest this year.

Apart from these three favourites, USA’s Yared Nuguse and Kenya’s Abel Kipsang have season bests in the lower 3:29s and will be in with an outside chance of winning.