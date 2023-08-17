World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s triple jump

A total of 36 athletes will be participating in the women’s triple jump in the World Athletics Championships 2023 which will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in women’s triple jump:

Yulimar Rojas

The 27-year-old from Venezuela the defending World champion, which she has won three times. Rojas is also an Olympic winner and two times Diamond League champion.

The world number one recorded her best jump of 15.74 meters during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March 2022 where she broke the world record, continental record, and national record.

Season-best: 15.18m at Chorzow, Poland in July 2023

Jasmine Moore

Jasmine Moore during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Moore hails from the United States and is a 22-year-old Pan American U20 Championships Bronze medalist, three times NCAA champion, and Current NACAC record holder.

Her personal best jump came very recently during the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in USA where she jumped 15.12 meters - a continental and national record.

Season-best: 15.12m at Alburquerque, USA in March 2023

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk

Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A 28-year-old from Ukraine, Romanchuk is the current European Champion. She is a World Championships silver medalist, seven-time national champion, and a World University Games winner.

The world number two triple jumper recorded her best during European Athletics Championships in Munchen in 2022 where she jumped 15.02.

Season-best: 14.75m at Oslo, Norway in June 2023

Apart from them, Leyanis Perex Hernandez from Cuba will be a top contender in the race for podium as well.